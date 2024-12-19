Plastimark Appoints Silvia Sicheri As Export Sales Manager

Plastimark SpA has appointed Silvia Sicheri as the company’s new export sales manager.

Sicheri is an experienced professional with over 20 years of expertise in international sales.

She has developed a reputation for reliability, tenacity and teamwork, and she is now ready to play her part in the success of Plastimark.

Plastimark

Plastimark’s story started in 1995, with the mission to innovate and improve equipment that has always been part of daily shopping: trolleys and baskets made entirely of plastic.

Over the years, the company has integrated, expanded and improved its product range, increasing its reputation and, as a result, customer satisfaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plastimark is part of Giordano Holding, a leading group in the moulding of plastic products.

The company is the benchmark in its market for technical material expertise, and this allows it to keep focusing on new trends that continue to acknowledge the environment and sustainability.

Plastimark believes that Sicheri will be a great asset to the company, and it wants to ensure that she settles in as smoothly as possible.

This article was written in partnership with Plastimark.