Poland's Biedronka Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Polish retailer Biedronka, operated by the Jerónimo Martins Group, marks its 30th birthday this year, and has unveiled a series of promotions to mark the occasion.

Over the first days of the new year, Biedronka customers will receive a 'birthday card' in the post, in which the retailer will include a personalised discount of 30% off three products tailored to their needs. The money-off voucher can be used until 15 January.

Elsewhere, on 13 January, a birthday edition of Biedronka's popular 'shakeomat' function – where customers 'shake' their smartphones to unlock offers in the Biedronka app – will be unveiled.

'For us, this is a special time, because above all, it is a celebration of our customers, because they are our daily inspiration and motivation,' the retailer said in a statement. 'For 30 years, Biedronka's most important priority has been to offer the best quality products at the lowest prices, with them in mind. In the year of the 30th anniversary of our chain, we will invariably prove every day that we are the leader in low prices.'

Pay Increase

Before Christmas, Biedronka announced salary increases for the 67,000 employees in its stores and distribution centres, commencing on 1 January, with the average salary increase for cashiers and sales staff standing at 10.5%.

The company has allocated around PLN 450 million (€105 million) to fund the pay increases, it noted.

"Biedronka is a trustworthy and reliable employer that provides stable employment in challenging times, doing everything to be a first-choice employer," commented Jarosław Sobczyk, HR director and board member of the Biedronka chain. "By increasing salaries, we appreciate the commitment of our employees, who show every day that we share responsibility towards each other and our customers."

In December, Biedronka announced that it was postponing its launch in Slovakia, which had been scheduled for the end of 2024.