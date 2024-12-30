Poland’s Biedronka Delays Slovakian Launch

Polish discount supermarket chain Biedronka has delayed its entry into the Slovakian market, missing the pre-Christmas shopping season.

The first stores were originally slated to open by the end of 2024, including locations in several cities and towns.

Portuguese retail group Jerónimo Martins, which owns Biedronka, confirmed the delay to Slovakian portal Aktuality.sk.

It pointed out that in order to ensure the formalities related to the opening, including obtaining the necessary permits and proper preparation for commencing operations, the opening of the first store is expected in the first quarter of 2025.

The Polish discount chain Biedronka, with over 3,500 stores selling affordable food and everyday items, announced plans to expand into neighbouring Slovakia last summer.

At the time, it said that it would open its first Slovakian stores in Levice, Nové Zámky, Považská Bystrica, Senica, and Zvolen, as well as the village of Miloslavov near Bratislava.

Launch Delayed

Despite ongoing preparations and recruitment for a store in Liptovský Mikuláš, the launch has now been delayed, meaning that competitors can breathe a sigh of relief.

In Slovakia, Biedronka will primarily be a major competitor to Lidl, Kaufland, Coop Jednota, Tesco, and Billa.

Biedronka's success is built on its affordable products, extensive private-label offerings, and attractive promotions. The company intends to replicate this model in Slovakia, potentially disrupting the market and challenging existing retailers.

Despite not revealing the exact store count for 2025, Biedronka is generating significant buzz in the Slovakian market following the launch of a national marketing campaign on Slovak radio.

Their website highlights their core value proposition: 'Low prices every day.' Slovakia will be Jerónimo Martins' fourth market, after Portugal, Poland, and Colombia.