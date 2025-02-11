Profi Rom Food Names Mega Image Executive As New Chief Executive

Romania's Profi Rom Food has announced the appointment of Mihai Spulber as its new chief executive officer effective 1 July 2025.

Spulber succeeds Gaetan Pacton, who has decided to leave the company this summer, the company noted.

Pacton stated, “After 13 years at Profi, I have made the decision to retire, leaving with a deep sense of gratitude and pride for everything we have achieved together.[..]

“I am confident that under Mihai Spulber’s leadership, Profi will continue to grow and discover new opportunities within the Ahold Delhaize group, paving the way for an even more promising future.”

Claude Sarrailh, CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe and Indonesia, thanked Gaetan for his service and added, “Gaetan has played a key role in expanding Profi’s presence in Romania and in its mission to offer customers high-quality and affordable products,” he added.

Currently, Mihai serves as senior vice president of operations and supply chain at Mega Image.

Transition

Gaetan will focus on business continuity and continue to lead Profi Rom Food over the next six months.

He will also work closely with Mihai and the team to ensure a smooth transition for the retail chain.

Commenting on the appointment, Sarrailh stated, “With Mihai, we bring on board a leader with extensive experience and knowledge of the Romanian retail market. His experience, both in the financial field, as well as in the operational and supply chain fields, recommends him for this new role.

“Mihai will join the members of the Profi management team, and together, they will ensure the continuity of the business and the stability of the organisation.”

Recently, Ahold Delhaize completed the acquisition of Profi Rom Food to add a seventeenth brand into its portfolio across Europe, the United States, and Indonesia.