Profit Under Pressure At South Africa's SPAR Due To IT System Issues, High Costs

South Africa's second-biggest supermarket retailer, SPAR Group, reported a 7.6% decline in half-year earnings as cost increases grew more than the management's lower-than-expected turnover growth, while IT system issues hit gross margin.

The grocer said profit before tax from continuing operations fell by 11.2% to 1.1 billion rand ($59 million) in the six months ended 31 March due to high finance costs.

Consequently, headline earnings per share declined to 465 cents, with the board deciding against declaring a dividend.

The group's turnover, which also include operations from Ireland, South West England and Switzerland, rose by 7.9% to 77.2 billion rand. The South Africa core grocery business delivered turnover growth of 4%.

Inflationary Cost Pressures

'All regions have been dealing with inflationary cost pressures and prolonged higher interest rates placing pressure on consumers and business alike,' SPAR said.

'This, coupled with the hangover of system issues in South Africa has impacted the results for the first six months of the year,' it added.

Operating expenses for the group rose by 9.6% to 9.2 billion rand.

Last year, the group struggled to successfully implement a SAP resource planning system at its KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) distribution centre, which impacted distribution operations in the province.

Owing to gross margin management issues arising from the IT system challenges, SPAR Southern Africa's gross profit margin declined to 9.6% from 10%.

As a result, the group's gross profit margin remained flat at 11.9%, it said.

In March of this year, it announced plans to open premium and discount grocery stores while also entering new niche retail markets. The retailer also plans to tier its private-label ranges and create new grocery store formats, CEO Angelo Swartz said at the time.