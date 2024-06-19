52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Purchasing Habits Of French Consumers Were 'Transformed' Last Year: Kantar

By Steve Wynne-Jones
The purchasing habits of French consumers were 'transformed' last year, according to Kantar, adding that the effects of this shift are likely to continue to be felt in 2024.

According to Kantar, the start of this year has seen a continuation of the decline in grocery volume sales experienced last year, with volumes down 3.0% in the first quarter of the year.

At the same time, spending has increased (+2.2%) with the average price of products higher than it was in 2021, despite a stabilisation of inflation.

'Thus, the French are emerging from this inflationary crisis with degraded purchasing power and reduced willingness to spend," said Kantar.

Fresh Products

Fresh produce sales have been particularly affected, with sales down 3.4% across all distribution channels, a continuation of the trend seen in recent years.

As Kantar notes, cheeses, meat, fish and cold meats are now considered a 'variable' purchase for shoppers, given recent price increases.

Fresh produce sales have remained subdued since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, given a return to dining out, and less requirement to cook meals from home.

Grand Frais Bucks The Trend

However, at the same time, a specialist retailer dealing predominantly in fresh, Grand Frais, has bucked that market trend, with the retailer capturing customers from other retailers, according to Kantar.

The performance of Grand Frais reflects several factors, including the strong expansion of its store network. a decline in sales at other organic-focused retailers (from which the retail is benefitting due to its more attractive price points); its appeal to a clientele 'in search of quality, expertise, freshness and choice', and its customer loyalty programme.

