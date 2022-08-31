Quick Commerce Operator Gorillas Expands Private-Label Ranges

Quick commerce giant Gorillas has announced the expansion of its Gorillas Premium and Gorillas Daily private-label ranges, as it seeks to bolster profitability within its operations.

New products under the Gorillas Daily umbrella include spreads, cold cuts, cheeses, sweet and savoury snacks as well as fruit juices, and are described as 'everyday grocery needs at fair prices'.

The range will also include a number of Italian specialities, including mortadella, prosciutto, buffalo mozzarella and burrata, as well as pasta sauces.

The expanded Gorillas Premium offering, described by the company as 'high quality special products that customers can enjoy as a special treat or their daily luxury', features a range of fresh pasta SKUs, as well as premium snacking products such as salted caramel peanut pieces, and chilli almonds and peanuts.

Initial Private-Label Launch

The launch of both products follows on from the introduction of the quick-commerce firm's first four own brands in its core markets of Germany, France, the Netherlands and Great Britain back in June.

As well as Gorillas Daily and Gorillas Premium, the initial rollout included Hot Damn!, a range of coffee beans, coffee grounds, recyclable pods and oat drinks, as well as < start-up beer >, a beer range that included a Bavarian Helle and a Pale Ale.

"Our new private labels are are also a key part of our profitability strategy and will enable us to generate new revenue streams in our core markets," Kağan Sümer, Founder and CEO of Gorillas, said at the time.

"In addition, we are also reaffirming our sustainability strategy with a focus on environmentally friendly solutions for production and packaging,"

Read More: A Rumble In The Jungle – ESM Meets Gorillas' Alexander Brunst

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.