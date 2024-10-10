52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Rabtrolley – Still On The Road To Sustainability

By Editorial
Rabtrolley is perhaps the best-known brand producing shopping trolleys from 100% recycled plastic.

The company offers three main design lines:

  • Eko Black: Plastic sourced from recycling Rabtrolley’s own production waste.
  • Eko Colour: Raw material made from industrial waste from external sources, allowing the basket to be produced in every possible colour.
  • Save the Sea: Trolleys and baskets produced from raw materials recovered from marine waste.

In recent years, Rabtrolley has been developing technology to use various recycled materials. Recently, it launched the Rabtrolley Outlet.

“It’s a huge step change in sustainability thinking,” says sales director Judyta Okraszewska. “Not only are we recycling plastic waste, but we are reducing our carbon footprint. The outlet means orders can be placed and fulfilled almost right away, which is also economically advantageous. From today, recycled products don’t have to be expensive!”

Rabtrolley continues testing new raw materials and solutions, educating markets, and inviting retailers focused on sustainability to collaborate.

For more information, visit www.rabtrolley.com.

