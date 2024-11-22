Rapper Badchiefff Releases Song Inspired By Aldi's Own Brands

Rapper Badchiefff has released a new song and music video as part of the Aldi Community Collab involving four newcomers.

The song titled Mein Bruder (My Brother) is inspired by Aldi Nord's own brands, the company added.

In August of this year, Aldi Nord rolled out a social media campaign calling for talented people from the hip-hop scene to join the campaign.

The campaign gave newcomers a chance to collaborate and learn from Badchiefff and benefit from his reach.

It received more than 400 submissions under the hashtag #ALDICommunityCollab.

Aldi Community Collab

Aldi selected four newcomers to work with Badchiefff on his new song and music video.

Artwork designer, Jessica, designed the cover and was inspired by Quellbrunn mineral water.

The other selected members in the group include producer Josias, singer Isabella and designer Polina.

Polina designed the clothes for the music video, while Isabella worked with Badchiefff on the lyrics and melody.

'Family And Friendship'

Badchiefff stated, "Working together in the Aldi Community Collab showed me how much creative energy there is in a community.

"In keeping with this, 'Mein Bruder' is about the great importance of family and friendship. Everyone has their own stories and sources of inspiration that we were able to combine in this song."

This year's Aldi Community Collab follows last year's success of Gute Beats für alle (Good Beats for all).

Both campaigns were executed with the help of the agency Accenture Song, the discounter added.

The Aldi Community Collab was produced by Silkrock and X&, the in-house music agency of Universal Music Publishing Germany.