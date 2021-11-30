November 30, 2021 8:18 AM

In the years to come, we’re going to be hearing a lot more about the ‘Race To Zero’ from retailers and consumer goods firms. but one firm’s definition of that term may differ from another’s. David Burrows reports. This article first appeared in ESM's November/December 2021 edition.

August’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) made for grim reading. The world has already warmed by 1.1°C since the second half of the nineteenth century. Major climactic changes are already happening, and some will stick for hundreds of years.

As Valérie Masson-Delmotte, a climatologist based in France and co-chair of the group that produced the assessment, put it, it was a “reality check”.