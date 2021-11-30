Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Reality Check – Do Supermarkets' Sustainability Commitments Go Far Enough?

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

In the years to come, we’re going to be hearing a lot more about the ‘Race To Zero’ from retailers and consumer goods firms. but one firm’s definition of that term may differ from another’s. David Burrows reports. This article first appeared in ESM's November/December 2021 edition.

August’s report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) made for grim reading. The world has already warmed by 1.1°C since the second half of the nineteenth century. Major climactic changes are already happening, and some will stick for hundreds of years.

As Valérie Masson-Delmotte, a climatologist based in France and co-chair of the group that produced the assessment, put it, it was a “reality check”.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE OR SIGN IN TO CONTINUE READING

30 Day Free Trial

Try European Supermarket Magazine Premium

Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly
email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital
magazine for a full 30 days.

  • - Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • - You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • - If you continue after the trial perion, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
Start 30-day free trial

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Auchan Introduces Digital Flyers To Curb Paper Waste
2
A-Brands

Ferrero To Acquire Remaining Shares Of Spain’s ICFC
3
Retail

REWE International Appoints New Managing Director
4
Retail

Carrefour Italia Confirms Shuttering Of Stores
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com