Retail

Regional Spanish Supermarkets See Higher Growth Than Mainstream Players

By Branislav Pekic
Regional Spanish Supermarkets See Higher Growth Than Mainstream Players

Four regional Spanish supermarket chains – Consum, Uvesco (BM Supermercados), Gadisa, and Ahorramás – have increasingly expanded nationwide and are challenging major national retailers.

Their growth rate in terms of surface area (10%) is double the industry average (5.4%), according to data from the employers' association Asedas, published by daily El Economista.

Uvesco

Uvesco, the parent company of BM Supermercados, originated from a merger of Basque and Cantabrian companies.

However, it has significantly expanded, particularly in Madrid, where—following acquisitions of Gigante (2017) and Hiber (2024)—it now operates nearly 30% of its 300 nationwide stores (approximately 80). Uvesco is also present in Navarra, La Rioja, and Castilla y León.

Consum

Consum, a supermarket chain with 961 locations, has expanded beyond its home region of Valencia into Catalonia, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia, and Aragon.

This expansion gives Consum a 3.4% national market share, exceeding Alcampo's. While still strongest in Valencia, Consum has a particularly large presence in Catalonia (116 stores, or about 24% of its total).

It also has substantial numbers of stores in Murcia, Andalusia, and Castilla-La Mancha.

Consum's franchise, Charter, experienced record growth in 2023, opening 52 new stores. Significantly, Charter's expansion is heavily focused outside the Valencian Community. One-third of its stores are now in Catalonia (154 locations), with a further 14% located in Castilla-La Mancha (65 stores).

Consum's expansion continues, with recent acquisitions of properties in Valencia, Catalonia, and Murcia.

Next year, the company plans to open 18 company-owned stores and over 30 franchised locations. Its general manager, Antonio Rodríguez, attributes Consum's success, and that of other regional chains like Gadisa, to their focus on customer proximity.

Gadisa

Gadisa, already present in Asturias and Castilla y León (including a recent Segovia opening), is now entering the Madrid market initially with its Claudio franchise brand, with plans to eventually launch its flagship Gadisa brand there as well.

Ahorramás

Ahorramás, a Madrid-based supermarket chain with 246 stores (including 45 in Castilla-La Mancha, representing 18% of its network), has purchased land in Segovia to open its first store in Castilla y León. The company plans to further expand into both Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León.

Regional supermarkets are gaining popularity as a strong alternative to large national chains like Mercadona and Lidl.

Their focus on local brands and manufacturers, in contrast to the large chains' emphasis on private labels, provides a key differentiator and contributes to their success.

Consum is the regional chain with the highest turnover, with revenues of €4.4 billion in the last financial year, followed by the Catalan BonÀrea with €2.8 billion, Bon Preu with €2.2 billion, and Ahorramás with €2.0 billion.

