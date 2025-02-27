Registration Open For Free From & Specialty Food+Wine 2025

With the European free-from food market poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.34% by 2030, over 5,000 visitors are expected to attend Free From & Specialty Food+Wine 2025.

Visitor registration is now open for the premier B2B retail and trade event taking place on 17 and 18 June in Vienna, Austria.

The event, dedicated to healthy, free-from, vegan, plant-based, supplement, and specialty foods, drinks and ingredients, offers a high-quality business platform for retailers, food service, and distribution channels across all of Europe.

For the 2025 edition, around 25% of attendees are expected from Austria, while the remaining 75% will come from Switzerland, Hungary, Germany, Italy, and beyond.

Vienna: A Strategic Location

As a dynamic economic hub at the crossroads of Central and Eastern Europe, Vienna is at the heart of Europe and is the perfect gateway to high-growth markets.

Austria’s capital is not only a centre for trade and innovation, but it also benefits from strong economic ties with neighbouring countries such as Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Slovenia, Czechia, Slovakia, Hungary, and beyond.

Vienna is also known for its commitment to sustainability and high-quality food standards, making it a perfect location to showcase innovations in plant-based, free-from, and specialty food categories.

Leading National Pavilions

The Free From & Specialty Food+Wine 2025 exhibition in Vienna will host a range of national and thematic pavilions, bringing together some of the most innovative food producers.

Countries such as Czechia, Slovakia, Ecuador, Bulgaria, Italy, Hungary, Finland, Spain, Slovenia, and Greece will showcase their finest free-from, vegan, plant-based, organic, and specialty food and beverage ingredients and products, offering visitors an exclusive look at emerging trends and high-quality suppliers.

In addition to national pavilions, the Protein Transition Pavilion will spotlight cutting-edge advancements in plant-based and alternative proteins.

Strengthening Retail Partnerships

The event organisers are welcoming Retail Partnerships with leading chains such as SPAR, Migros, REWE, Hofer, Lidl, Metro, MPreis, Penny, Unimarkt, Eurogast, Alnatura, and many more.

These collaborations aim to invite top buyers and category managers to explore innovative free-from, organic, and specialty food solutions at the event.

To register as a visitor, click here. Visit vienna.freefromfoodexpo.com/pre-booking/ to book a stand as an exhibitor.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or further information write to visiting@ebcexpo.com.

This article was written in partnership with Free From & Specialty Food+Wine 2025.