Rema 1000 Announces Partnership With Meal Planning App Mambeno

Danish retailer Rema 1000 has announced a partnership with meal planning app Mambeno, which will see the app offering recipes and meal plans based on weekly offers at Rema 1000.

The partnership aims to make everyday lives easier for families by helping them plan their weekly meals and have the ingredients delivered to their doorsteps.

Shoppers can opt for a week's meal plan, including packed lunches, and transfer one recipe or a whole week's meal plan directly to their personal shopping lists on the Mambeno app, along with additional grocery items.

Mambeno transfers all recipes and other items to a shopping list in the Rema 1000 app, where shoppers choose between home delivery, or shopping in a local REMA 1000 outlet.

Mambeno co-founder Morten Resen, said, "Every week, Mambeno families get two brand new meal plans with recipes that take as little as 15 minutes to make and feature kid-friendly vegetables, fish and whole grains.

“Everything for the recipes can be bought at the local Rema 1000, and the ingredients are used up as much as possible during the week, just like the kids can put together their own packed lunches in the built-in packed lunch builder.”

Minimising Food Waste

Mambeno focuses on minimising food waste and the recipes are designed to get children involved in the kitchen and help with cooking.

According to the CEO of Rema 1000 with Vigo, Jesper Bove-Nielsen, it's precisely what helps create a good match between the discount chain and the meal plan app.

Bove-Nielsen added, ”We want to do something for families with children, and Mambeno has created an excellent app to, among other things, bring the family together for some light and healthy meals.

“The Mambeno app works well with the Rema 1000 app, where with a single tap you can choose whether to do your own shopping or get the goods delivered to your door via Rema 1000 with Vigo.”

