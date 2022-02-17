Subscribe Login
Retail

Repsol Beats Forecasts Helped By High Oil And Gas Prices

High oil and gas prices helped Spain's Repsol to post earnings above market expectations, giving it more financial firepower to spend on low-carbon operations investors are increasingly demanding of energy companies.

Benchmark Brent crude oil and Henry Hub gas rose 70% and 86% respectively during 2021 as tight gas supplies collided with rising demand as economies recovered from COVID-19 shutdowns.

For Repsol, this translated into a 70% annual increase in free cash flow from operations to €5.45 billion ($6.19 billion) for 2021.

Earnings beat forecasts provided by the company, with adjusted net income at €872 million against the company's analyst consensus of €783 million.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) at current cost of supply hit €7.07 billion in the full year, above the company's target of €6.7 billion.

Regulatory And Market Pressure

In line with larger rivals including BP and TotalEnergies, Repsol is responding to regulatory and market pressure to reduce planet-warming carbon emissions by investing in renewable energy.

It plans to allocate 35% of investments between 2021 and 2025 to low-carbon activities. This plan includes an attempt to sell a stake in its newly created renewable energy generation unit.

Read More: Repsol To Invest €42m In Public Electric Recharging Points

Repsol also boosted its dividend 5% last autumn to €0.63.

The company, meanwhile, has been grappling with an oil spill off the coast of Peru on 15 January, which it blamed on unusual waves triggered by a volcanic eruption thousands of miles away in Tonga.

Repsol said on Thursday that 'intensive work' was under way to clean up the oil, which it estimated at 10,396 barrels.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

