Restructuring At Jumbo To Affect Around 25% Of Jobs

The implementation of the new organisational structure at Dutch retailer Jumbo will lead to a 25% reduction in jobs, according to the company.

The restructuring will see the elimination of around 500 positions out of a total of 1,400 jobs at Jumbo head office.

However, 150 new roles will also be created to fit the needs of the new organisational structure.

As a result, a net 350 jobs will be lost, which represents a quarter of the overall reduction in its workforce.

The retailer also plans to internalise several outsourced activities, creating approximately 50 additional jobs.

After these positions are filled, Jumbo will part ways with approximately 200 permanent employees and 100 temporary workers, not hired directly by the company.

'Decisive Office Organisation'

Ton van Veen, CEO of Jumbo, added, "We are doing everything we can to say goodbye to these colleagues with great care and in a good way. Each of them has contributed to Jumbo's success, and we are very grateful for that.

"It is absolutely not easy to have to share this message with your colleagues, but I also notice that a new setup and especially a new way of working is positively received in the desire for an uncomplicated, enterprising and decisive office organisation. It creates extra space for working from the Jumbo DNA. Our basis for success."

The reorganised business focuses on three areas – customer, channel and assortment – with three supporting functions around finance, IT and HR.

Each board member will be responsible for a focus area, the company added.

In May of this year, the company announced plans to restructure the organisation and warned of job losses without disclosing an exact number.