52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Restructuring At Jumbo To Affect Around 25% Of Jobs

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Restructuring At Jumbo To Affect Around 25% Of Jobs

The implementation of the new organisational structure at Dutch retailer Jumbo will lead to a 25% reduction in jobs, according to the company.

The restructuring will see the elimination of around 500 positions out of a total of 1,400 jobs at Jumbo head office.

However, 150 new roles will also be created to fit the needs of the new organisational structure.

As a result, a net 350 jobs will be lost, which represents a quarter of the overall reduction in its workforce.

The retailer also plans to internalise several outsourced activities, creating approximately 50 additional jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

After these positions are filled, Jumbo will part ways with approximately 200 permanent employees and 100 temporary workers, not hired directly by the company.

'Decisive Office Organisation'

Ton van Veen, CEO of Jumbo, added, "We are doing everything we can to say goodbye to these colleagues with great care and in a good way. Each of them has contributed to Jumbo's success, and we are very grateful for that.

"It is absolutely not easy to have to share this message with your colleagues, but I also notice that a new setup and especially a new way of working is positively received in the desire for an uncomplicated, enterprising and decisive office organisation. It creates extra space for working from the Jumbo DNA. Our basis for success."

The reorganised business focuses on three areas – customer, channel and assortment – with three supporting functions around finance, IT and HR.

ADVERTISEMENT

Each board member will be responsible for a focus area, the company added.

In May of this year, the company announced plans to restructure the organisation and warned of job losses without disclosing an exact number.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Seven & i To Ask Couche-Tard To Reconsider 'Inadequate' Offer, Source Says
Seven &amp; i To Ask Couche-Tard To Reconsider 'Inadequate' Offer, Source Says
2
Retail

Shaping Sweet Success: ISM Middle East Expert Stage 
Shaping Sweet Success: ISM Middle East Expert Stage&nbsp;
3
Retail

Groceryshop 2024 To Return To Las Vegas This October
Groceryshop 2024 To Return To Las Vegas This October
4
Retail

Strategic Dialogue On Agriculture Report A Welcome Step, Says EuroCommerce
Strategic Dialogue On Agriculture Report A Welcome Step, Says EuroCommerce
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com