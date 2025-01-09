Retailer B&M Lowers Profit Forecast As Sales Drop In Third Quarter

Discount retailer B&M lowered the top end of its annual profit forecast after its UK like-for-like sales dropped 2.8% in its third quarter as cash-strapped shoppers limited spending over the key Christmas period.

Shares in B&M, which lost more than 30% of their value last year, dropped 10% to their lowest since November 2022.

B&M, which offers a wide range of products from hats and heaters to toys and food, has been focussing on increasing the number of items sold by keeping prices competitive to attract in value-conscious customers during challenging economic times.

Like-for-like sales at B&M's UK business dropped 2.8% in the quarter ended 28 December, though there was growth in the last month of the period, compared with a 1.9% fall in the second quarter.

January has continued a positive like-for-like trend, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Business Remains Undistracted'

"The business remains undistracted by the current economic headlines," CEO Alex Russo said in a statement.

The company, on course to open new stores in Britain and France this fiscal year, declared a special dividend of 15 pence per share after group revenue rose 2.8% in the quarter.

British businesses are grappling with a rise in costs this year following a budget in October that increased employers' National Insurance contributions and the national minimum wage.

The company now expects annual adjusted core earnings within a range of £620 million to £650 million (€739-€774.8 million), compared with £620-£660 million previously.

ADVERTISEMENT

B&M said it planned to keep its London listing as the retailer reviews options to potentially relocate its parent company's domicile to either Jersey or Ireland from Luxembourg.

Several London-listed businesses over the past couple of years have ditched their primary listing in Britain in favour of overseas markets, where company valuations are often higher.