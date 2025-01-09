52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Retailer B&M Lowers Profit Forecast As Sales Drop In Third Quarter

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Retailer B&M Lowers Profit Forecast As Sales Drop In Third Quarter

Discount retailer B&M lowered the top end of its annual profit forecast after its UK like-for-like sales dropped 2.8% in its third quarter as cash-strapped shoppers limited spending over the key Christmas period.

Shares in B&M, which lost more than 30% of their value last year, dropped 10% to their lowest since November 2022.

B&M, which offers a wide range of products from hats and heaters to toys and food, has been focussing on increasing the number of items sold by keeping prices competitive to attract in value-conscious customers during challenging economic times.

Like-for-like sales at B&M's UK business dropped 2.8% in the quarter ended 28 December, though there was growth in the last month of the period, compared with a 1.9% fall in the second quarter.

January has continued a positive like-for-like trend, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Business Remains Undistracted'

"The business remains undistracted by the current economic headlines," CEO Alex Russo said in a statement.

The company, on course to open new stores in Britain and France this fiscal year, declared a special dividend of 15 pence per share after group revenue rose 2.8% in the quarter.

British businesses are grappling with a rise in costs this year following a budget in October that increased employers' National Insurance contributions and the national minimum wage.

The company now expects annual adjusted core earnings within a range of £620 million to £650 million (€739-€774.8 million), compared with £620-£660 million previously.

ADVERTISEMENT

B&M said it planned to keep its London listing as the retailer reviews options to potentially relocate its parent company's domicile to either Jersey or Ireland from Luxembourg.

Several London-listed businesses over the past couple of years have ditched their primary listing in Britain in favour of overseas markets, where company valuations are often higher.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

83% Of French Shoppers Buy Items On Promotion 'As Often As Possible'
83% Of French Shoppers Buy Items On Promotion 'As Often As Possible'
2
Retail

UK Baker Greggs' Comparable Sales Growth Sluggish In Fourth Quarter
UK Baker Greggs' Comparable Sales Growth Sluggish In Fourth Quarter
3
Retail

Co-op Offers Members A Chance To Join Its Board
Co-op Offers Members A Chance To Join Its Board
4
Retail

Marks & Spencer Saw Food Sales Go Up By 8.9% In Run-Up To Christmas
Marks &amp; Spencer Saw Food Sales Go Up By 8.9% In Run-Up To Christmas
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com