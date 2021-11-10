RIMI Baltic Announces Appointment Of New Chief Executive

RIMI Baltic, part of Sweden's ICA Gruppen, has announced the appointment of Giedrius Bandzevicius as its new chief executive.

Bandzevicius, who currently holds the position of country manager for RIMI in Lithuania, succeeds Edgar Sesemann in the role. Sesemann, who spent 14 years at RIMI Baltic and 23 years in total with ICA Gruppen, has decided to retire.

RIMI Baltic comprises 283 wholly-owned stores plus 20 e-commerce stations in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia. The retailer reported combined sales of SEK 16.37 billion (€1.65 billion) in 2020.

Welcoming The New CEO

“I am very happy to welcome Giedrius Bandzevicius as the new CEO of RIMI Baltic," commented Per Strömberg, CEO of ICA Gruppen. "Giedrius has played an important part in RIMI Lithuania’s strong performance in recent years, and I look forward to working together with him in the ICA Gruppen Management Team.

"At the same time I want to offer our warm thanks to Edgar Sesemann. Edgar took the helm at RIMI Baltic at a tough time in the midst of the financial crisis. During his tenure, RIMI has developed very well, both in terms of sales and profitability."

Collaborative Approach

Bandzevicius will work alongside Sesemann through the months of November and December, ahead of Sesemann's last day of work on 31 December. At this time, Bandzevicius will become a member of the ICA Gruppen Management Team.

"The engagement and drive that I have felt during my years with RIMI Baltic have been the foundation for the successful journey we have had, and that I am very confident will continue under Giedrius’ leadership,” Sesemann commented.

RIMI Baltic achieved 'higher, stable earnings' in the third quarter of the year, according to ICA's recent quarterly results announcement.

