ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Russia's X5 Looking At Regional M&A Opportunities, Says CEO: Reports

Published on Jun 4 2021 9:29 AM in Retail tagged: Lenta / Russia / X5 / Magnit / X5 Retail Group

Russia's X5 Looking At Regional M&A Opportunities, Says CEO: Reports

Russia's X5 Retail Group is considering merger and acquisition options in Siberia and the Altai region, but has no plans for major deals at present, the TASS news agency cited chief executive Igor Shekhterman as saying on Friday.

"We are constantly monitoring the market, looking at various deals and 10-15% of our development comes from regional M&A," Shekhterman said, according to TASS.

"We are not planning big M&A deals for now, but we are looking at interesting regional chains that exist today in Siberia, in Altai, and part of our development will come from their partial absorption."

Acquisition Activity

Russia's retail market sprung into life last month with two major acquisitions in the space of two days.

On 18 May, Magnit agreed to acquire 100% of shares in the Dixy retail chain for an enterprise value of RUB 92.4 billion (€10.4 billion), closing the gap on market leader X5 Retail Group. That acquisition also includes five distribution centres, with a total space of 189,000 square metres, located in Moscow, St.Petersburg and the Chelyabinsk region.

The following day, Lenta agreed a €215 million deal for the supermarket business of Billa Russia, in an effort to boost its presence in Moscow. That acquisition is expected to close during the summer.

"If we talk about the influence of recent major M&A deals on X5, then at the moment we don't see much of an impact because Dixy and Billa shops are already located near us, where we successfully compete with them," X5 chief executive Shekhterman said.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more Retail stores, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

More Consolidation Likely In Russian Market, Says Lenta CFO

More Consolidation Likely In Russian Market, Says Lenta CFO
Lenta Set To Acquire Billa Russia Supermarkets In €215m Deal

Lenta Set To Acquire Billa Russia Supermarkets In €215m Deal
Russia’s Lenta Sees Sales And Gross Margin Up In Q1 2021

Russia’s Lenta Sees Sales And Gross Margin Up In Q1 2021
Lenta Sets Sights On Multi-Format Retailing As It Eyes RUB 1tr In Turnover

Lenta Sets Sights On Multi-Format Retailing As It Eyes RUB 1tr In Turnover
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Retail Sales In Russia Rise More Than Expected In April Fri, 4 Jun 2021

Retail Sales In Russia Rise More Than Expected In April
K-Group To Source 20% Electricity From Finnish Wind Farms By 2023 Fri, 4 Jun 2021

K-Group To Source 20% Electricity From Finnish Wind Farms By 2023
Ahold Delhaize Names New Brand President For Etos Fri, 4 Jun 2021

Ahold Delhaize Names New Brand President For Etos
E. Leclerc Posts Highest Gains In France, Hypermarkets See Sales Rise Fri, 4 Jun 2021

E. Leclerc Posts Highest Gains In France, Hypermarkets See Sales Rise
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN