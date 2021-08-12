ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Russia's X5 Sees 10.7% Jump In Second-Quarter Revenue

Published on Aug 12 2021 10:58 AM in Retail tagged: Russia / Sales / X5 Retail Group / Revenue / Quarterly Reports

Russia's X5 Sees 10.7% Jump In Second-Quarter Revenue

Russia's largest food retailer X5 reported a 10.7% rise in second-quarter revenue on Thursday, boosted by higher like-for-like sales, an expansion in selling space and a two-fold jump in its online business.

Although X5's online sales accounted for just 2% of its consolidated revenue in the latest quarter, the business has been growing at a furious pace as more Russians rely on mobile apps for shopping or ordering food.

X5, which has created a separate entity for its digital businesses amid plans for an initial public offering, said net profit rose 1% to RUB14.9 billion in the quarter from a year earlier. Its revenue was RUB546.5 billion ($7.43 billion) for the period.

'Robust' Performance

Chief executive Igor Shekhterman described X5's performance as "robust" and said growth in its online business demonstrated that the pandemic-induced trend toward online purchases represented a long-term shift in Russian consumer behaviour.

In June, X5 created a separate entity for its digital businesses, paving the way for the new entity to go public.

X5 in April announced the acquisition of a dark kitchen operator and launched food.ru, a media platform to interact with consumers earlier in the customer journey - part of plans to meet all the food-related needs of its customers.

Advertisement

"By the end of the year, we plan to launch the first products of X5 Bank, our fintech service for X5 customers," Shekhterman said.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 8.5% year on year to RUB71.7 billion in the second quarter, while its EBITDA margin dropped to 13.1% from 13.4% a year ago.

X5's performance currently looks stronger than rival Magnit , said ITI Capital analysts, and despite the high base from the same quarter in 2020 the company continues to improve its financials.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Russia's Fix Price Announces Dividend As H1 Revenue Jumps

Russia's Fix Price Announces Dividend As H1 Revenue Jumps
Russia And Moldova Agree To Lift Trade Restrictions

Russia And Moldova Agree To Lift Trade Restrictions
The Need For Speed – How Yandex.Lavka Is Seeking To Raise The Bar For Grocery Delivery

The Need For Speed – How Yandex.Lavka Is Seeking To Raise The Bar For Grocery Delivery
Lenta Completes 'Transformative' Billa Russia Acquisition

Lenta Completes 'Transformative' Billa Russia Acquisition
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Russia's Fix Price Announces Dividend As H1 Revenue Jumps Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Russia's Fix Price Announces Dividend As H1 Revenue Jumps
El Corte Inglés Supported Over 1,500 Activities In 2020 Thu, 12 Aug 2021

El Corte Inglés Supported Over 1,500 Activities In 2020
EU Lowers Limits For Toxic Metals In Baby Food, Vegetables Wed, 11 Aug 2021

EU Lowers Limits For Toxic Metals In Baby Food, Vegetables
Ahold Delhaize 'In A Strategically Stronger Position' Than Before Pandemic, Says CEO Wed, 11 Aug 2021

Ahold Delhaize 'In A Strategically Stronger Position' Than Before Pandemic, Says CEO
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN