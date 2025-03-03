S-Group Sees Double-Digit Growth In Plant-Based Cheese, Milk Sales In January

Finland's S-Group has seen a notable increase in demand for plant-based products in January, fuelled by targeted vegan campaigns.

The company claimed that a driving factor in its success was the 'Vegaanihaaste' campaign, which attracted a record number of participants.

This year, S-Group expanded its collaboration on the 'Vegaanihaaste' initiative, usually operated by S-market, to include all its grocery outlets, namely Prisma, S-market, Sale and Alepa.

According to Hans Backström, sales director of S-Group’s grocery division, the combined efforts of the campaigns and competitive pricing strategies have led to a significant rise in consumer interest.

Increased Sales For Plant-Based Products

In January 2025, sales of plant-based cheese items and milk increased by over 10% compared to the same period last year.

Products from brands such as Härkis and Oddlygood experienced growth in double-digit figures.

The data further showed a growing demand in other categories, including fresh vegetables, plant-based frozen foods, and plant-based cooking products.

S-Group has also implemented the 'Alle euron hevi' concept in its stores, highlighting fruit, vegetables, and root vegetables priced at under €1 per unit, per kilogram, per box, or per piece.

The retailer also aims to make 65% of all food sold in its stores plant-based by the end of 2030.

The organisation is also a founding member of Pro Vege, an association established in late 2023 that is dedicated to promoting the development and growth of plant-based foods in Finland.

Recently, the Finnish retailer reported 11.7% year-on-year growth in operating profit to €499 million in its financial year 2024.

The retail group was boosted by growth in customer numbers and the continued momentum in sales in a challenging market situation.