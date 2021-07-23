Published on Jul 23 2021 10:22 AM in Retail tagged: Lidl / Belgium / Cien / World News / Sun Cream

If Belgian consumers are planning on going out to enjoy the sun this weekend, Lidl has them covered, with the discounter unveiling ten free sun cream dispenser units at popular tourist locations.

The retailer is teaming up with Flemish startup Sundo and consumer organisation Test-Achats on the initiative, which will see Belgians able to avail of free Factor 50 sun cream through a series of dedicated vending machines.

The so-called SMOTspots will be located at six locations in West Flanders, one location in East Flanders, two locations in Antwerp, and at the POP UP City Park in Leuven.

As well as keeping people safe, the initiative also seeks to raise awareness about the potential danger of skin cancer and melanomas.

Sun Cream Dispensers

"Consumers can receive free sun cream at 10 permanent locations via a dispenser, similar to the hand gel machines that people are familiar with from the coronavirus crisis," commented Isabelle Colbrandt, Lidl Belgium spokesperson. "The sun cream, with protection Factor 50 is from our private label brand Cien, which was voted the best for the third year in a row, according to Test-Achats.

"A total of 135 litres of free sun cream is already available for distribution via the SMOTspots. We opted for locations on the coast, or a stone's throw from the beach, as well as places in the interior, where people congregate but often don't have sunscreen with them to protect themselves.”

The SMOTspots will also provide advice on sun protection, adapted to the current UV Index at that specific location.

Lidl Belgium announced in February that it plans to open a further 23 new stores in the country by early 2022.

