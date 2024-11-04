52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Sainsbury's Extends Aldi Price Match Offer To Convenience Stores

By Dayeeta Das
UK retailer Sainsbury's is extending the Aldi Price Match offer to convenience stores as it seeks to deliver value and competitive pricing in the lead-up to Christmas.

Sainsbury's claims to be the first UK grocer to add up to 200 products to the Aldi Price Match campaign in its Local stores.

Analysts at Shore Capital described it as a 'welcome move' which will bring 'simplification and standardisation of the value proposition across the Sainsbury's grocery network.'

Shoppers can avail of the offer in all of the retailer's stores as well as online.

The extension of Aldi Price Match to Sainsbury's Local stores will replace the 'Pocket Friendly Prices' campaign.

Simon Roberts, chief executive at Sainsbury's, stated, "Since setting out to put food back at the heart of our business four years ago, we’ve invested nearly £1 billion (€1.2 billion) in value.

"Our Next Level Sainsbury’s strategy is about giving customers more of what they come to Sainsbury’s for – outstanding value, unbeatable quality food, and great service."

Aldi Price Match

The offer includes a range of breakfast, lunch and dinner essentials and focuses on go-to items households buy most often.

These include daily staples like milk, bread, butter, jam, peanut butter, honey, pasta, rice, salad, tuna, chicken, steak, potatoes and vegetable oil.

Roberts added, “In our Sainsbury’s Locals, we've worked hard to offer market-leading prices on essential items and popular breakfast, lunch and dinner staples.

“We have also refreshed our Local store layouts and rebalanced space, increasing the number of products in store by 7% and adding more food on the move products – the primary mission of most convenience shoppers."

Sainsbury's, which will report first-half results on 7 November, has recently announced the sale of the Argos Financial Services (AFS) card portfolio to NewDay Group.

