April 28, 2022 2:57 PM

Sainsbury's has reported a 2.9% increase in revenue in the first quarter of its financial year, with like-for-like sales down 2.3%.

"We have outperformed key competitors on both a one and two-year basis while also delivering strong underlying profit growth, improved returns and consistent retail free cash flow," commented chief executive Simon Roberts. "This gives us a strong foundation to keep building momentum in the year ahead."

Here's how leading industry analysts viewed its performance.