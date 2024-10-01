52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Salling Fondene Acquires Full Ownership Of Salling Group

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Salling Fondene Acquires Full Ownership Of Salling Group

Salling Fondene has acquired 100% ownership of Salling Group and has set a target to achieve an annual turnover of over DKK 100 billion (€13.4 billion).

The company was owned by A.P. Møller - Mærsk for more than 60 years, Salling Group noted in a statement.

Founded in 1906 by Ferdinand Salling, the company saw growth over the years under the leadership of his son, Herman.

Salling Fondene comprises two independent foundations: Købmand Herman Salling’s Foundation and Købmand Ferdinand Salling’s Memorial Foundation.

‘The Best Products And Solutions’

The CEO of Salling Group, Anders Hagh, stated, “Salling Group stands in a historic place in the decade of the buy-back from A.P. Møller - Maersk, where we have since professionalised the entire company and today stand financially stronger than ever. It obliges, and we are ready to raise the bar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will continue what Herman Salling set as a goal – to offer customers the best products and solutions. We will do this by expanding further through ambitious acquisitions and by investing up to DKK 13 billion [€1.74 billion] in strengthening the core business at all levels. This is only possible because we run a financially sound company, which is precisely the prerequisite for us to be able to realise our new goals with an unprecedented high level of ambition over the coming years.”

Salling Seeds

Salling Group has also announced the launch of Salling Seeds, an innovation pool worth DKK 0.5 billion for investments in start-ups and small businesses focusing on technology, sustainability, and product development.

In addition to financial capital, the entrepreneurs can also gain access to the grocery group’s machine room and support to develop their particular businesses, the company noted.

The retail chain also seeks to consolidate its business in Denmark, Germany and Poland.

Currently, the company operates 1,746 stores in Denmark, Germany and Poland, and sales in 2023 amounted to DKK 70.3 billion (€9.4 billion).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Names Jonquil Hackenberg As New CEO
The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Names Jonquil Hackenberg As New CEO
2
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

ESM September/October 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!
ESM September/October 2024: Read The Latest Issue Online!
3
Retail

Britain's Greggs Keeps Outlook Despite Sales Growth Slowdown
Britain's Greggs Keeps Outlook Despite Sales Growth Slowdown
4
Retail

Heavy Job Cuts Expected In Casino’s November Strategy
Heavy Job Cuts Expected In Casino&rsquo;s November Strategy
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com