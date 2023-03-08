Sarah Bradbury Named New IGD Chief Executive

IGD has announced the appointment of Sarah Bradbury as its new chief executive, effective 3 July. She succeeds Susan Barratt, who is set to step down as CEO on 30 June.

Bradbury, who previously co-chaired IGD’s Technical Leadership Forum, one of the organisation’s critical working groups, has more than 25 years' experience in retail, most recently as group quality director at Tesco.

In that role, she is responsible for delivering high-quality, safe products; sustainability, agriculture and regulatory compliance; as well as working collaboratively to influence and drive change across the entire supply chain.

Prior to that role, she held senior commercial and marketing positions at both Tesco and Aldi.

'Critical Time'

“As someone who is committed to making a difference, it is a privilege to be joining the IGD at this critical time for the food and grocery sector," Bradbury said.

"I am really excited by the opportunity to work with the IGD team and its customers, to bring together the whole supply chain to drive change in the months and years ahead.”

'Respected Industry Leader'

Commenting on her appointment, Ash Amirahmadi, chair of IGD’s Board of Trustees, added that he was "delighted" that the group has selected such a "trusted and respected industry leader" as its new chief executive.

"She has a deep knowledge and experience of the key challenges and opportunities facing the food and consumer goods industry and her appointment underlines the scale of IGD’s ambition to keep driving tangible change," he said.

“I’m very much looking forward to working with Sarah in the months ahead; her dynamism, track record of developing teams and driving change through complex stakeholder management will help the IGD team to build on the strong platform that has been established under Susan’s leadership.”

