52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Savills IM Acquires Two Aldi Supermarkets In Spain

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Real estate investment manager Savills IM has acquired two new Aldi supermarkets in Spain for an undisclosed price.

A 1,660-square-metre supermarket in Alzira, Valencia was acquired from developer Ten Brinke. The asset benefits from growing local demand for food retail and has Aldi secured as a long-term tenant for the entire space.

The second is a newly constructed 1,770 square metre property in Aranjuez, south of Madrid, which was purchased from developer OMO Retail as part of an off-market transaction. The property is also fully let to Aldi on a long-term lease.

Savills IM expects to further expand the cooperation with Ten Brinke and OMO in the medium and long term and is prospecting investment opportunities in thriving locations in Spain, Portugal, Italy, the UK, Ireland, Benelux, and the Nordics.

In addition to the acquisitions in Spain, Savills IM acquired, by forward purchase, a new supermarket property in Dublin’s Adamstown district, which is let to Aldi and Tesco.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food Retail Strategy

Savills IM’s food retail strategy, diversified across seven countries, now has around €370 million in capital commitments from German institutional investors, raised since 2020.

The Spanish deal comes two months after Savills IM acquired a supermarket portfolio comprising four strategically located properties in Portugal for €39 million.

The four established supermarkets are located in Gulpilhares, Olhão, Castelo Branco, and Nazaré. The total rental space of 21,600 square metres is fully leased on a long-term basis to food retailer Continente.

Last week, commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield announced it will manage four Continente Modelo supermarkets purchased by Savills IM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Aral, Lekkerland Extend Partnership Until 2028
2
Retail

BWG Foods To Use Fully Electric Trucks For Some Deliveries
3
Retail

Russian Retailer X5 Buys Victoria, Deshevo Stores In Kaliningrad Region
4
Retail

Penny Launches Campaign To Highlight 'True Cost' Of Products
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com