52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Schwarz Group Announces Wage Hike For Entry-Level Professionals

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Schwarz Group Announces Wage Hike For Entry-Level Professionals

Lidl and Kaufland parent Schwarz Group will increase the monthly remuneration of its trainees, participants in high school graduate programmes, and dual students by €150 gross, effective 1 April 2025.

For trainees, this hike translates to a monthly salary of €1,250 in the first year of training, €1,350 in the second, and €1,500 in the third, it noted in a statement.

Participants of the high school graduate programme will receive a monthly salary of €1,350 in the first year and €1,500 in the second.

Dual students will earn €1,650 per month in the first year of training, €1,750 in the second, and €1,950 in the third.

Moreover, the company added that it would continue to pay holiday and Christmas bonuses to all three career starter groups.

ADVERTISEMENT

'An Important Building Block'

Roland Hehn, director of human resources at Schwarz Corporate Solutions, stated, "A changing world needs people who shape it. For the companies in the Schwarz Group, education is an important building block for a successful future.

"That is why we promote our young talents. With the salary increase, we want to send a clear signal for fair remuneration and express our appreciation."

Last year, Lidl raised its minimum starting wage to €15 per hour. The increased wage is 20% above the current statutory minimum wage of €12.41 per hour in Germany, the company noted.

In 2010, Lidl introduced an internal minimum starting wage and the discounter regularly increased it in recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schwarz Group reported a 'successful' financial year 2023 with an 8.5% increase in revenue to €167.2 billion. The company attributed this growth to higher prices due to inflation, improved processes and further digitalisation.

Improved processes and cost management helped Schwarz Group to partially absorb higher purchase prices, particularly for merchandise, raw materials, energy and transport and interest rates.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Economic Climate For Food Retail In Greece 'Positive', Says IELKA
Economic Climate For Food Retail In Greece 'Positive', Says IELKA
2
Retail

Italian Shoppers Opt For Convenience Over Price, Study Finds
Italian Shoppers Opt For Convenience Over Price, Study Finds
3
Retail

Czech Retailer Albert Opened 11 New Stores Last Year
Czech Retailer Albert Opened 11 New Stores Last Year
4
Retail

Delhaize Belgium Consolidates Market Position With Acquisition Of Delfood
Delhaize Belgium Consolidates Market Position With Acquisition Of Delfood
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com