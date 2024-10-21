Italy's Gruppo Selex Aims Revenue Of €22bn In 2025

Italian retailer Gruppo Selex has set a target to generate €22 billion in revenue by 2025.

To achieve this, the group plans to invest approximately €490 million in opening 67 new stores and renovating 109 existing ones.

The company is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. Over the past six decades, Gruppo Selex has built a strong presence in the Italian retail market.

It closed 2023 with a turnover of €20.2 billion, marking an 11% growth compared to the previous year.

Gruppo Selex' business model, which involves a partnership of 18 independent companies, has been a key factor in its success. This collaborative approach allows each company to maintain its autonomy while benefiting from shared resources and strategic direction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maniele Tasca, general manager of the Gruppo Selex, commented, "Our goal is to continue investing, to face the challenges of the market with greater efficiency and competitiveness. In the last two years, despite the unfavourable general economic situation, we have successfully committed ourselves to defending the purchasing power of Italian families.”

Customer Loyalty

According to him, the two main challenges in the coming years will be to increase customer loyalty and boost member companies “by helping them grow in terms of skills, innovation, and efficiency, taking advantage of economies of scale, group synergies and promoting collaborative projects.”

He added that the private-label sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, particularly in 2022 and 2023. This trend has persisted into 2024, albeit at a slightly slower pace.

Despite the moderation, private-label sales remain approximately 6.5-7% higher than the overall market, according to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gruppo Selex operates a network of over 3,328 stores spread throughout Italy, with store banners like Famila, A&O, and C+C, alongside regional brands, with a market share of 15.4%.

It is a partner of the ESD Italia purchasing group, which is a partner of the European purchasing group EMD.