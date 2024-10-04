52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Seven & i To Start Sale Of Majority Stake In Supermarkets By Year-End, Nikkei Says

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Seven & i To Start Sale Of Majority Stake In Supermarkets By Year-End, Nikkei Says

Japan's Seven & i Holdings plans to seek buyers for a majority stake in its supermarket businesses, including its flagship Ito-Yokado, with the process to begin as early as the end of this year, Nikkei business daily has reported.

The retail chain wants to sell the businesses to overseas investment funds, among other possible buyers, the Nikkei reported without mentioning sources. It may disclose the plan at an earnings announcement on 10 October, the newspaper said.

A Seven & i spokesperson, responding to the Nikkei report, said, "It is not something officially announced by our company, and there are no facts that have been decided at this time."

Earlier on Friday, Bloomberg news reported that Seven & I Holdings has approached private equity funds and other parties about a potential sale of Ito-Yokado and supermarkets, citing people familiar with the matter.

Sale Value

Based on earnings multiples, the sale value could reach 320 billion yen ($2.19 billion), Bloomberg said, citing one of the sources. That follows a report on Thursday that Seven & i was considering selling part of its Seven Bank unit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the parent company of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain rejected a $38.5 billion offer from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard that would have been the largest corporate foreign buyout of a Japanese company.

Seven & i has been under pressure from investor ValueAct Capital in recent years to improve its asset allocation and has sold down stakes in other lower-performing assets.

The company said in April it was considering a listing of its superstore business, which mainly comprises supermarkets, as part of a plan to maximise corporate value.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Groupe Casino To Refocus On Convenience Stores, Completes Disposal Of Hypermarkets
Groupe Casino To Refocus On Convenience Stores, Completes Disposal Of Hypermarkets
2
Retail

M&S Decks The Foodhalls With Festive Recruitment Drive
M&amp;S Decks The Foodhalls With Festive Recruitment Drive
3
Retail

South Africa's SPAR Appoints Moegamat Reeza Isaacs As New Finance Chief
South Africa's SPAR Appoints Moegamat Reeza Isaacs As New Finance Chief
4
Retail

Sainsbury's Boss Looks To UK Budget To Lift Spending Gloom
Sainsbury's Boss Looks To UK Budget To Lift Spending Gloom
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com