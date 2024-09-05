52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Shaping Sweet Success: ISM Middle East Expert Stage 

By Editorial
    • ISM Middle East 2024, the biggest showcase of sweets and snacks in the MENA region, will be bolder than ever.

    Don’t miss out on discovering the latest confectionery trends, exploring innovative products, and gaining valuable insights from industry experts.

    Join ISM Middle East's trendsetting first three-day conference – ISM Middle East Expert Stage, scheduled from 24 to 26 September 2024 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

    Discover success strategies, pioneering technology trends, and innovations in healthy and mindful snacking.

    Engage in rewarding discussions, learn from an exceptional lineup of speakers, and take advantage of unlimited networking opportunities – and all this, free of charge.

    ISM Middle East

    As ISM Middle East continues to expand rapidly, the necessity for a dedicated platform to exchange knowledge, share professional expertise, and engage in meaningful dialogue has become increasingly clear.

    Dive into stimulating discussions on topics such as MEA trends and growth opportunities in the sweets and snacks market, mastering the MENA market for success, innovations and key drivers for healthy and mindful snacking, and pioneering technology trends in the sweets and snacks industry.

    With an outstanding roster of speakers, enlightening sessions, and ample networking opportunities, this conference is set to establish new standards in confectionery excellence.

    Join us as we explore new frontiers in taste, trends, and transformation!

    Find out more here.

    This article was written in partnership with ISM Middle East.

