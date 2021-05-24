Shopper Numbers Rise In The UK As Indoor Hospitality Reopens

Published on May 24 2021 1:59 PM in Retail tagged: UK / Springboard Research / Retail Footfall / Indoor Hospitality

Shopper numbers across Britain rose 1.1% in the week to 22 May compared with the previous week, helped by the reopening of indoor hospitality after months of COVID-19 lockdown, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, increased 2.4% across UK high streets and by 1% in shopping centres, but fell 1.7% in retail parks.

Springboard said there had been a significant 4% increase week-on-week in footfall on high streets after 17:00 hours in the afternoons.

Shopper Numbers

"The reopening of indoor dining on Monday of last week certainly supported footfall in UK retail destinations in the face of prolonged, and often severe, rain across virtually all of the UK for much of the week," said Diane Wehrle, Springboard's insights director.

She also noted a clear gravitation towards larger cities away from local high streets, as consumers sought a greater choice of dining options.

Footfall across all UK retail destinations remained more than a quarter below the 2019 level - before the pandemic started to disrupt traffic last year.

The crisis has hammered Britain's retail sector, leaving gaping holes on the main shopping streets and costing tens of thousands of jobs.

Reopening After Lockdown

Non-essential stores reopened in England and Wales on 12 April after more than three months of lockdowns. They reopened in Scotland on April 26 and Northern Ireland on April 30. Indoor hospitality was allowed from 17 May.

Official data published on Friday showed British retail sales surged in April as shoppers splashed out on new clothes.

Shopper numbers across Britain rose 0.5% in the week to 15 May versus the previous week, according to Springboard data, ahead of reopening of indoor hospitality. The increase was the first in four weeks, after consecutive footfall declines in the preceding weeks.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM.