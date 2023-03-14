Shoppers More Concerned About Environment Than Health, Study Finds

Shoppers are more worried about the environment than their own health, according to a new study by UK retailer Asda.

Asda’s Pulse of the Nation survey, conducted ahead of Food Waste Action Week, unveiled that around two thirds of respondents (64%) were worried about the environment, while 49% expressed concern about their health.

Around 88% of those surveyed said reducing food waste was important to them, data showed.

Over 70% of food waste occurs at home, costing the average family around £700 a year, the retailer added, citing data from climate change NGO, WRAP.

Food Waste Action Week

Asda has dedicated a page on its website with hints and tips on ways to prevent food waste, including recipes ideas using leftovers as part of its Food Waste Action Week initiative.

Asda senior manager, Zero Waste, Karen Todd, said, "It is clear our customers care a lot about the environment and want to know ways that they can help out and reduce their own carbon footprint. Our job is to do what we can to make food waste reduction as simple as possible whilst doing all we can to reduce our own.

"Food Waste Action Week will help us spread the word the importance of reducing food waste to not only help the planet, but customer’s wallets as well."

The retailer has removed 'best before' dates from almost 330 fresh fruit and vegetable products SKUs.

'Best Before' Dates

Almost half of its own brand yoghurts now feature 'best before' dates instead of 'use by' dates.

Around 70% of yoghurts wasted in households is due to the product ‘not being used in time’, with the date label cited as the reason, data from WRAP showed.

Jackie Bailey, Love Food Hate Waste campaign manager, said, "For this year’s Food Waste Action Week, we are encouraging the nation to follow ‘Win. Don’t Bin’ and highlighting the very real benefits that using up your uneaten food can have on your pockets, your personal time and the planet.

"It is great to see Asda supporting their customers in the fight against food waste with this new webpage. At a time of rising food prices, tackling food waste at home is one way we can all make a difference - and help save money."

