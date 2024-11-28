SIAL Paris 2024: A Record 60th-Anniversary Edition

SIAL Paris, the International Food Show, closed an exceptional edition on 23 October 2024, reinforcing its status as the world’s leading event in the food sector.

For five days, more than 285,000 professionals from around the world discussed the latest food trends and innovations.

A Record International Edition

This year, SIAL Paris brought together 7,500 exhibitors representing 127 countries in more than 270,000 square metres of exhibition space – or the equivalent of 100 hypermarkets!

The show, held at the Parc des Expositions exhibition centre, Paris-Nord Villepinte, saw a record increase in attendance, of 8%, returning it to pre-pandemic figures.

Audrey Ashworth, director of SIAL Paris, stated, “This 2024 edition of SIAL was marked by exceptional energy. We all felt immense pleasure in meeting up, and it is this unique atmosphere that makes SIAL such an unmissable event!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Global Food Diplomacy

The anniversary edition of SIAL Paris, under the patronage of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, played a key role in discussions on the future of food around the world.

Fifty ambassadors, 16 parliamentarians, and 17 French and foreign ministers walked the aisles of the show, highlighting its importance in the development of the agri-food sector.

Nicolas Trentesaux, managing director of SIAL, stated, “SIAL Paris 2024 was a vibrant, optimistic and committed show. SIAL has underpinned its role as a driving force in supporting food transition and encouraging every stakeholder to commit to being an agent of change.”

The Future Of Food

For five days, the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre was a hub of creative effervescence, with the presentation of more than 400,000 products by SIAL’s exhibitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food innovations took centre stage, reflecting the trends of the future and meeting consumers’ growing expectations about health, sustainability and simplicity.

SIAL Innovation Awards rewarded several companies for their innovative products and solutions.

The Gold Award went to the French company Sabarot, for its preparations for vegetable patties, while the Silver Award went to Mauritian company Aryze, which picked up the Africa Prize for its Boost it à la Moringa drink, made with the eponymous plant, which boasts multiple nutritional and medicinal virtues.

The Bronze Award went to Finnish company King Konjac, for its sushi bases with konjac, a natural ingredient that is very low in calories and gluten-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next edition of SIAL Paris will be held in 2026, from 17 to 21 October.

This article was written in partnership with SIAL Paris.