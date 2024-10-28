52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Slate Asset Management Acquires Portuguese Grocery Portfolio

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Slate Asset Management Acquires Portuguese Grocery Portfolio

Canada-based real asset investor Slate Asset Management has acquired a portfolio of 12 grocery properties in Portugal, adding a new market to its real estate strategy.

The assets were purchased for approximately €150 million from LCN Capital Partners, one of the largest private owners of supermarket assets in Portugal.

All of the 12 grocery stores are leased to Continente, the Portuguese grocery retail chain owned by MC Sonae, under long-term agreements.

These properties are strategically located in major urban areas across Portugal, with a strong concentration in Lisbon, Porto, and Faro.

The stores offer convenient transportation access and electric vehicle charging facilities, ensuring their continued appeal to customers and generating stable income streams.

ADVERTISEMENT

LCN is in the process of selling its portfolio after owning it for nearly ten years. Last year, LCN acquired 49 retail real estate assets in Portugal from Trei Real Estate, occupied by Pingo Doce, Continente and Minipreço.

'An Exciting New Chapter'

Brady Welch, co-founding partner of Slate, said, “This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter of growth for our European platform, as we expand into a new market with a portfolio underpinned by a leading regional grocer. We have spent over a decade acquiring, owning, and operating grocery real estate in markets across Europe, with a strong team that expertly understands the grocery landscape and works collaboratively with tenants to maximise the value of our real estate.

“We look forward to bringing our expertise to Portugal and unlocking new growth opportunities in this market on behalf of our investors.”

Sven Vollenbruch, managing director at Slate, commented, “Portugal’s well-developed grocery market anchored by strong tenants and high-quality covenants has been a key area of interest for our team in Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After years of underwriting, we recognised this Portfolio to be an ideal fit for our European essential real estate strategy and a strong foothold from which Slate can continue to grow in Iberia.”

Carlos Viera Neto, VP at LCN, added, “We will continue to actively source new investment opportunities in Portugal and Europe to further expand our footprint across different industries and sectors of the real estate market through our sale-leaseback and Built-to-Suit strategies.”

Slate’s portfolio comprises approximately 500 real estate assets in Europe, including grocery stores, pharmacies, other healthcare facilities, and related warehouses and logistics centres, directly owned or with partners.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Target Lowers Price Of Thanksgiving Meal
Target Lowers Price Of Thanksgiving Meal
2
Retail

John Lewis Recruits For 12,500 Temporary Seasonal Roles
John Lewis Recruits For 12,500 Temporary Seasonal Roles
3
Retail

Lidl GB To Open 10 New Stores Before Christmas
Lidl GB To Open 10 New Stores Before Christmas
4
Retail

Wasteless AI Launches In 640 Carrefour Stores In Argentina
Wasteless AI Launches In 640 Carrefour Stores In Argentina
5
Retail

Lulu Retail Seeks To Raise Up To €1.32 Billion In Biggest UAE IPO This Year
Lulu Retail Seeks To Raise Up To &euro;1.32 Billion In Biggest UAE IPO This Year

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com