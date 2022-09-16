Subscribe Login
SodaStream Announces Brand Repositioning

Sparkling water brand SodaStream has announced a full 360° brand repositioning aimed at consumers' growing interest in design, innovation, mixology, and user-experience.

The move follows its digital transformation and consumer-centric strategy that was launched three years ago.

SodaStream Redesign

The SodaStream redesign includes a new company symbol, colour palette, website, as well as a new tier of products.

The campaign is centred around the brand's call to 'Push for Better', inspired by the action one takes when pushing the SodaStream sparkling water maker button.

The new logo features two interlocking water droplets arranged in a yin and yang formation, depicting balance and harmony, as well as resembling the planet.

The design forms the letter 'S', symbolising SodaStream.

Elsewhere, SodaStream's new colour palette is also inspired by nature.

The brand's primary colours are fresh blue, deep blue, and sand, a reference to the purity and freshness of water, and the brightness of sand.

SodaStream's new visual identity is now live throughout the company's digital touchpoints, including its direct-to-consumer websites, social media channels, and additional platforms.

Starting in 2023, the newly designed packaging will gradually roll-out to all 47 global markets in which the company operates.

New Product Tier

SodaStream is also unveiled 'SodaStream Collection', a new premium product tier that represents its advanced and designed product range.

The collection range will consist of SodaStream's new sparkling water makers, the Art and the Duo, and will also include future innovations designed by world-renowned designers.

"Our new 'Push for Better' strategy and its accompanying brand assets are the next chapter in SodaStream's journey to change the way the world drinks and revolutionise the global beverage industry", said Eyal Shohat, CEO of SodaStream.

"As the experts of sparkling beverages creation, we are excited to provide our consumers with the perfect sparkling water experiences, with an upgraded lifestyle. By using SodaStream, our consumers have the opportunity to do something that's better for them and better for the planet," added Shohat.

