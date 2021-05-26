ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Sonae MC To Sell Maxmat To Cimentos Estrada Pedra

Published on May 26 2021 10:59 AM in Retail tagged: Sonae MC / DIY / Divestment / Cimentos Estrada Pedra

Sonae MC To Sell Maxmat To Cimentos Estrada Pedra

Sonae SGPS, SA has announced that its subsidiary Sonae MC has reached an agreement to sell its 50% share capital in Modelo - Distribuição De Materiais De Construção, S.A. (Maxmat) to Cimentos Estrada Pedra SGPS, Lda.

The transaction will generate net proceeds of approximately €65 million for Sonae MC.

Cimentos Estrada Pedra is wholly owned by Building Materials Europe (BME Group), which already owns the remaining 50% stake of Maxmat.

BME Group and Sonae MC will maintain a close relationship in the future, the company added. Maxmat will continue to leverage Sonae MC’s footprint to support its growth strategy.

Stronger Balance Sheet

The divestiture will allow Sonae MC to strengthen its balance sheet further and continue to actively manage its portfolio while capitalising on an attractive transaction to drive shareholder value, the company noted.

Maxmat is a hard discount retailer in the do-it-yourself, construction, bath and garden segment.

It operates a network of 30 stores and employs around 500 people.

Maxmat generated revenue of €116 million in 2020.

The deal, subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to conclude in the third quarter of this year.

First Quarter Performance

Sonae MC, which owns Portugal's largest food retailer, reported a net profit of €1 million in the first quarter of its financial year on robust sales, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which runs around 300 Continente hypermarkets and large supermarkets and non-food stores such as Worten consumer electronics shops, Sportzone stores and other retail chains, reported a net loss of €59 million between January and March 2020, due to a high level of provisions as the pandemic hit the country.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Sonae MC To Accelerate Rollout Of Meu Super Stores In Portugal

Sonae MC To Accelerate Rollout Of Meu Super Stores In Portugal
Portugal's Sonae Sees Q4 Profit Fall As COVID-19 Impacts Shopping Centres

Portugal's Sonae Sees Q4 Profit Fall As COVID-19 Impacts Shopping Centres
Online Shopping Boosts Demand For 'Dark Stores' In Portugal

Online Shopping Boosts Demand For 'Dark Stores' In Portugal
Portugal's Sonae MC Sees 9.6% Sales Growth in 2020

Portugal's Sonae MC Sees 9.6% Sales Growth in 2020
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Marks & Spencer Full-Year Results – What The Analysts Said Wed, 26 May 2021

Marks & Spencer Full-Year Results – What The Analysts Said
Jumbo To Open Three Belgian Stores This Summer Wed, 26 May 2021

Jumbo To Open Three Belgian Stores This Summer
Pepco Group Shares Rise In Warsaw Debut Wed, 26 May 2021

Pepco Group Shares Rise In Warsaw Debut
Albert Heijn Expands AH Compact Service Area Wed, 26 May 2021

Albert Heijn Expands AH Compact Service Area
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN