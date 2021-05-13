ESM Magazine

Sonae MC To Accelerate Rollout Of Meu Super Stores In Portugal

Published on May 13 2021 7:29 AM in Retail tagged: Portugal / Meu Super / Sonae MC / Proximity Stores / World News

Portuguese retail group Sonae MC is planning to accelerate the rollout of its Meu Super franchised stores in Portugal and Cape Verde in 2021.

Last year, the group opened 17 Meu Super proximity stores, taking the total to around 300 and generating revenue worth €171 million, corresponding to an annual growth of 14%.

Since January, Sonae MC has already opened seven Meu Super stores, out of a total of 25 planned for this year.

Speaking to Dinheiro Vivo, the general manager of Meu Super, Tomás Lince Fernandes, said that for 2021 the plan is to accelerate the rate of new openings compared to the previous year.

He added that “there are places where there is still room to open a Meu Super” and existing partners “are willing to grow in size and open new stores”.

Investments

The investment will be provided by the franchisees and will depend on the size of the shop and its location. It will range between €100,000 to €500,000.

The new openings are not restricted only to Portugal. The retailer plans to open outlets at Cape Verde, where Meu Super has eight stores, making it the leading operator in the African country.

Besides network growth, Sonae MC will also expand its digital footprint in Portugal, with plans for home delivery of groceries through platforms such as Uber Eats and Glovo.

In 2019, the retailer announced plans to open 40 new Meu Super outlets in the districts of Braga, Coimbra, Setúbal, and Faro in Portugal.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine

