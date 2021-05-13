ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Sonae Says Portugal's Recovery And Resilience Plan Is A 'List Of Expenses': Report

Published on May 13 2021 12:59 PM in Retail tagged: Sonae / Portugal / Jerónimo Martins / European Commission / Coronavirus

Sonae Says Portugal's Recovery And Resilience Plan Is A 'List Of Expenses': Report

Portuguese company Sonae's chief executive Cláudia Azevedo believes that the Portuguese Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP) is a "list of expenses" and "not an ambition for the country," according to a media report.

In April of this year, Portugal submitted a pandemic recovery plan to the European Commission and was the first among European nations to do so.

Upon receiving the plan, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated, "The submission marks the beginning of a new phase in the process of implementing the Recovery and Resilience Facility. 

"The Commission looks forward to assessing the Portuguese plan, which focuses on resilience, climate, and digital transitions and includes projects in almost all of the European flagship areas."

The RRP includes measures in social housing, energy-efficiency in buildings and digital schooling, and projects in the plan cover the entire lifetime of the RRF until 2026, the European Commission said.

The plan proposes projects in six of the seven European flagship areas.

Investment In Education

According to Azevedo, the country does not need "more concrete" but investment in education and people's qualifications.

"We have good universities, good science. It is [necessary] to invest in the education of the Portuguese, which is what will take us away from being increasingly poor," she said, according to a report in the Portuguese news portal Dinheiro Vivo.

Azevedo expressed her views during the Spring Conference of the Portuguese Association of Distribution Companies (APED).

The head of Jerónimo Martins, Pedro Soares dos Santos, was also present at the conference and participated in a debate, along with Azevedo, on the future of retail in Portugal.

The report quoted him saying, "We live in a highly competitive world. [...] Prepare yourselves but it is so that the country can really attract investment and can be a very competitive competitor in the European market and even, somehow, in the world market, and that goes through one thing: education and training."

Soares dos Santos also said that he regrets not being able to increase business in Portugal since 2001 and criticised the tax burden that companies face.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Portugal's Sonae Sees Q4 Profit Fall As COVID-19 Impacts Shopping Centres

Portugal's Sonae Sees Q4 Profit Fall As COVID-19 Impacts Shopping Centres
E-Commerce Sales In Portugal Up Threefold, Study Finds

E-Commerce Sales In Portugal Up Threefold, Study Finds
Portugal's Competition Authority Fines Six Retail Chains €304m

Portugal's Competition Authority Fines Six Retail Chains €304m
Sonae MC Gets Antitrust Nod To Take Full Control Of Go Natural

Sonae MC Gets Antitrust Nod To Take Full Control Of Go Natural
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Franmax Appoints Karolis Lesickas As New CEO Thu, 13 May 2021

Franmax Appoints Karolis Lesickas As New CEO
SPAR Denmark Partners With Too Good To Go Thu, 13 May 2021

SPAR Denmark Partners With Too Good To Go
Sainsbury’s, Carluccio’s To Trial In-Store Coffee Shop Formats Thu, 13 May 2021

Sainsbury’s, Carluccio’s To Trial In-Store Coffee Shop Formats
7-Eleven Owner Sees Shares Soar After Investor Takes Stake Thu, 13 May 2021

7-Eleven Owner Sees Shares Soar After Investor Takes Stake
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN