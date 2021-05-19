South Africa's SPAR Group Reports Double-Digit Growth In Ireland, Switzerland, Poland

South African retailer SPAR Group has reported double-digit growth in H1 across the European markets in which it has a presence, while turnover at a group level was up 7.5%, it said in a trading update.

According to a trading update issued by the retailer, its BWG Foods business, which features operations in Ireland and southwest England, reported turnover growth of 13.3% (in euro terms) in the six months to 31 March 2021, although the month itself saw a slowdown due to tough comparatives.

'All retail brands continued to perform strongly as consumers supported their neighbourhood stores during the extended lockdown as the country experienced its third wave of the pandemic,' the group said of its BWG Foods performance.