Retail

Spain's Caprabo Makes Progress On Its Expansion Plans

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Spanish retailer Caprabo has opened 11 supermarkets in the year to date, announcing that it is 'making progress' on its expansion plans for 2024.

The retailer has added 2,843 square metres of commercial space to its network this year, it noted, creating some 61 jobs in the process.

Barcelona Focus

The grocer has focused its expansion efforts on Barcelona, the region in which it has the strongest presence, with ten of its 11 new openings located in the province – in Barcelonés, Baix Llobregat, Anoia, Maresme, Vallés Occidental and Alt Penedès.

It has opened its first store in Sant Llorenç d'Hortons, unveiled two outlets in Sant Cugat del Vallés, and expanded its presence in El Prat de Llobregat, Sant Andreu de Llavaneras, Tiana, Santa Coloma de Gramanet and Capellades.

Outside Barcelona, ​​Caprabo has opened a new store in Amposta, in the Montsià region of Tarragona.

'A Strategic Market'

“Caprabo maintains its sustained plan to open supermarkets in Catalonia, a strategic market for us," commented Jordi Lahiguera, marketing and corporate development director.

"Our objective is to put new value propositions on the market, with stores that help to generate neighbourhood, with a strong implementation of range per square metre in this type of establishment and with initiatives that help to maximise the savings capacity of customers.”

In 2024, Caprabo celebrates its 65th anniversary, marking its long history since the opening of its first store in Barcelona in 1959. Its original supermarket, located on calle Sant Antoni Maria Claret, remains in operation today, spanning 470 square meters over two floors and employing 13 people.

Read More: Spain's Caprabo Aiming To Reach €900m In Revenue By 2026

