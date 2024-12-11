52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Spain's DIA Appoints Pedro Devesa As New Director Of Growth

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Spain's DIA Appoints Pedro Devesa As New Director Of Growth

Spanish retailer DIA has appointed Pedro Devesa as director of growth – a newly created position focusing on customer experience, marketing and e-commerce.

The move reaffirms DIA's commitment to innovation, digitalisation and strengthening its position in the Spanish market, the company noted.

Pedro Devesa

Devesa brings more than 20 years of experience, having worked in international companies such as Procter & Gamble and Worten.

He has held leadership positions in South America, Europe and Asia in distribution, retail and mass consumption.

He has a wealth of experience in consumer behaviour analysis, digital transformation and omnichannel development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the appointment, Ricardo Álvarez, CEO of Dia España, stated, “Pedro Devesa’s incorporation represents an important step in our growth strategy.

“His digital experience and customer focus will be fundamental to continue advancing on our path towards a complete omnichannel experience.”

An Experienced Professional

Devesa commenced his career at Procter & Gamble, where he led sales and marketing projects.

At Worten, he managed international teams and digital transformation processes in competitive environments.

ADVERTISEMENT

More recently, at DIA Portugal, he played an instrumental role in the implementation of loyalty initiatives and omnichannel strategies, consolidating his experience in the food distribution sector.

Devesa holds a degree in civil engineering from the University of Lisbon and has completed several courses in marketing and digital business. He also earned an MBA from INSEAD.

The retailer reported gross sales of €1.8 billion in the third quarter of 2024 – an increase of 1.8% compared to the same period in 2023 – driven by a 4.3% increase in sales in Spain.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

One In Ten Danes Believe Shoplifting 'Can Be Justified' In Certain Circumstances
One In Ten Danes Believe Shoplifting 'Can Be Justified' In Certain Circumstances
2
Retail

Britain's M&S Gains Momentum Ahead Of Christmas: NIQ
Britain's M&amp;S Gains Momentum Ahead Of Christmas: NIQ
3
Retail

Metro AG Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Driven By sCore Strategy
Metro AG Reports Full-Year Sales Growth Driven By sCore Strategy
4
Retail

Walgreens In Talks To Be Taken Private By Sycamore Partners: Source
Walgreens In Talks To Be Taken Private By Sycamore Partners: Source
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com