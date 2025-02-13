52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Spain's DIA Slashes Prices Of Hundreds Of Products By 40%

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Spain's DIA Slashes Prices Of Hundreds Of Products By 40%

Spanish supermarket chain DIA has slashed the prices of more than 200 products by up to 40% and boosted promotional spending by 17% to €175 million in 2025.

This increased investment in its 'low-price strategy' will fund weekly deals, particularly on fresh food, aiming to provide affordable quality, according to the company.

Recognising consumer budget concerns, DIA has already invested over €500 million in promotions over the past four years through personalised discounts and exclusive coupons.

A study titled Tu Bolsillo al día: estudio de tendencias de consumo y ahorro (Your Pocket Today: Study of Consumption and Savings Trends), revealed that nearly 80% of consumers have adjusted their shopping habits, choosing cheaper options (60%) or prioritising essentials (59%).

Savings For Consumers

DIA claims its discounts could reduce annual grocery bills by up to 25%, potentially saving shoppers €200–€250 on a €1,000 grocery spend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retailer also offers its own high-quality, affordable products, which can save households around 25% compared to name brands.

The nearly six million Club Dia members can also access additional savings of up to €500 annually through partnerships with various companies.

DIA's popular mobile app, downloaded almost six million times, provides access to a digital wallet to store coupons and discounts, and fun games like the Wheel of Fortune, which has already awarded millions of prizes.

The company has pledged to  to expand its digital platform to make saving money simpler and more interactive for its customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

DIA reported 'strong' 2024 financial results, with Spanish sales up 7.1% in the fourth quarter and 5.4% for the year.

Like-for-like sales increased by 5.6%, allowing the company to gain market share in comparable area throughout 2024 and in total area during the second half of the year (+6.0%).

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Cristal Union Says Its 2024/25 Sugar Output Rose To 1.5 Million Tonnes
Cristal Union Says Its 2024/25 Sugar Output Rose To 1.5 Million Tonnes
2
Retail

Ahold Delhaize Exceeds Sales Expectations On US Holiday Sales, Europe Boost
Ahold Delhaize Exceeds Sales Expectations On US Holiday Sales, Europe Boost
3
Retail

Beer Giant Heineken Beats Annual Profit Forecasts
Beer Giant Heineken Beats Annual Profit Forecasts
4
Retail

Spain’s Hiperber Sees 8% Sales Growth In FY 2024
Spain&rsquo;s Hiperber Sees 8% Sales Growth In FY 2024
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com