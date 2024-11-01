Spain's Eroski Launches Campaign For Donations To Help People Affected By Storm Dana

Spanish cooperative and grocery retailer Eroski has launched an emergency solidarity campaign to aid to people affected by the impact of storm Dana in several autonomous communities of Spain.

Eroski has appealed to consumers to donate at the checkout line to help cover the basic needs of the affected population.

Torrential rains caused by the storm have left dozens of people dead and missing and caused material damage.

Eroski will add an additional amount to what is collected via donations in its stores. The retailer will send the entire amount collected to the Red Cross.

Previously, Eroski with its customers and the Eroski Foundation made donations in excess of €0.5 million during the last solidarity campaign to help victims of natural disasters and other humanitarian causes in destinations such as Haiti (2010 and 2016), Lorca - Murcia (2011), and Philippines (2013), among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retailer reported a 2.5% increase in revenue in the first half of its financial year, to €2.86 billion.

This growth was primarily driven by increased sales in the food sector, which grew by 3.3%, to reach €2.72 billion, boosted by promotional and price containment efforts by the group.

To this end, Eroski invested €33 million during the first half to mitigate the impact of rising costs on sales prices, reducing prices on more than 5,700 products.

Elsewhere, price reductions implemented by Spanish retailer Eroski across more than 5,700 products has helped customers generate accumulated savings of more than €33 million in the first half of 2024.

Eroski achieved it by increasing investments in implementing measures to mitigate the passing-on of higher costs to prices, thereby keeping its products competitive and accessible, particularly in the food and household products segments.