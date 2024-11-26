Spain's Eroski Marks 50th Anniversary Of 'Consumer' Magazine

Spanish retailer Eroski has marked the 50th anniversary of Eroski Consumer, its in-house consumer information and training magazine.

Eroski said that Eroski Consumer, founded in 1974, has 'played a crucial role in training and information, helping individuals to make more conscious, responsible and beneficial decisions for their wellbeing and for society as a whole, through clear and accurate communication'.

The publication went online in 1998, and since then has developed more than 30,000 pages of content, as well as a presence across a variety of social media channels, including Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Linkedin, WhatsApp and Telegram. It receives more than 70 million views per year, the retailer said.

Over the years, the publication, which is available in Spain's four official languages, has developed collaborations with partners including Maldita.es, UNICEF, and the Basque Culinary Centre, Eroski noted.

'Fighting Disinformation'

Commenting at its 50th anniversary celebrations, which took place at the Kursaal Congress Centre in Donostia-San Sebastian, Eroski CEO, Rosa Carabel, said that the milestone "not only celebrates our history, but also our evolution and the crucial role that Eroski Consumer is playing in our current society, with precise and accurate information, in a world where fighting disinformation is a constant challenge."

Carabel reiterated the Spanish retailer’s commitment “to continue empowering consumers through true and accessible information. Today, more than ever, in an increasingly interconnected world full of challenges for consumers, its role as a reliable and accurate source of information is more important than ever."

The celebrations also saw presentations from palaeontologist and author Juan Luis Arsuaga, neuroscientist Ana Ibáñez, and Elkano restaurant manager Aitor Arregi, as well as director general of the Eroski Foundation Alejandro Martínez Berriochoa, to discuss the present and the future of food.