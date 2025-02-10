Spain’s Grupo MAS Posts Double-Digit Turnover Growth In 2024

Spain’s Grupo MAS exceeded its 2024 sales target with turnover amounting to €675 million, representing a 10.6% increase year on year driven by its focus on fresh and locally sourced products.

The retailer opened eight new stores and renovated 14 existing ones in 2024, reaching around 192 stores in 80 towns across Andalusia and Extremadura.

New stores were opened in locations such as Trujillo, Trigueros, Lucena, and Marmolejo. This resulted in 300 new jobs and sustainability and technological advancements, backed by a €24 million investment.

In 2024, its sustainability achievements included ISO 14001 certification, a Lean & Green star for reducing transport carbon footprint by 31%, joining the UN Global Compact, and adding 15 new photovoltaic energy installations, bringing the total to 85.

Plan For 2025

For 2025, the company has allocated €36.5 million for its expansion plan, which it says is its second-largest investment.

Out of this amount, €22 million will be invested in opening 12 new stores and renovating 12 more, creating 350 jobs and achieving nearly 9% sales growth.

Earlier this month, Grupo MAS opened a Cash Fresh store in Aceuchal, Badajoz, the first new store in 2025, marking a milestone of 100 stores for the Cash Fresh brand in just over a decade.

New store openings will follow in the coming weeks and months, including in Calahonda, Málaga, and Carmona, Seville.

The first renovated store to open in 2025 was the MAS supermarket in Punta Umbría. It features a 'Fresh Market' with various fresh food sections (butcher, deli, fish, produce, bakery), a perfumery, a wine cellar, and a new 'Kitchen' section offering ready-to-eat meals.

The company also plans to introduce a new automated system for handling fruit and vegetables at its Guillena logistics centre in 2026.

Grupo MAS is nearing the end of its 2021–25 Strategic Plan and will unveil its 2026–28 plan later in 2025.