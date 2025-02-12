Spain’s Hiperber Sees 8% Sales Growth In FY 2024

Spanish regional supermarket chain Hiperber reported €219.9 million in sales for its financial year 2024, reflecting a 7.97% increase from 2023.

The company attributed growth is attributed to the expansion of its store network, increased sales area, and inflation.

In 2023, sales amounted to €203.7 million from 79 stores, reflecting 14% growth on the previous year.

In 2024, Hiperber opened six new supermarkets, focusing on the Valencian Community and also its first store in Castilla-La Mancha (Caudete).

The retailer added 8,900 square metres of sales space to take the total to 78,382 square metres, or a 12.9% increase year over year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This expansion led to a 7.61% rise in customer purchases, totalling 17.1 million, and an increase in its workforce to 1,265 employees. Each new store opening created 18–20 local jobs.

CEO José Bernabeu emphasised the company's commitment to quality and service, highlighting the trust of its customers.

Outlook 2025

Looking forward to 2025, Hiperber plans to continue its sustainable growth and strengthen its market position.

In January, it expanded its online store service from six to twenty new locations, offering over 9,000 SKUs. Customers can choose same-day home delivery or in-store pickup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hiperber also began expanding its logistics platform in Novelda, adding 8,000 square metres to reach a total of 20,000 square metres, to improve distribution and support future growth. This expansion is expected to be completed in 2025.

Elche-based Hiperber is owned by the Bernabeu family and had 85 supermarkets as of the end of 2024.

The retailer offers both manufacturer and private-label brands, like Alteza, Crowe, Centraline, Selex, and Tandy.