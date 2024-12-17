Spain’s Top Retailers Increased Investment By A Third In The Past Year

The top retailers in Spain boosted investment in their operations by 34% in their most recent financial year – the highest level of investment in a decade – representative group ANGED has noted.

ANGED, which represents some of the biggest retail groups in Spain, including grocery giants such as Carrefour, Eroski, Alcampo and El Corte Inglés, noted that its members added 171 new stores to their network, collectively, over the most recent financial year.

In terms of employment, meanwhile, the total workforce of said firms grew by 6,900 employees, to a total of 236,000, while global turnover increased by 5.2%, to €48 billion.

Economic Impact

“These are positive figures with an enormous impact on the rest of the economy,” commented Matilde García Duarte, ANGED president. “For every 100 direct jobs in our sector, 59 indirect jobs are generated in activities such as the primary sector, industry, logistics, or service providers – and for every euro [that] that demand increases in our companies, the final production of the economy grows by €2.50, thanks to the activity generated in sectors such as energy, construction, transport, finance, real estate, security or consulting, among many others.”

With regard to the current Christmas period, ANGED noted that forecasts are positive, with some 16,000 seasonal employees being hired.

E-Commerce Continues To Grow

Elsewhere, e-commerce is becoming an increasingly important channel in Spain, with online sales rising by 12% in the most recent financial year, accounting for 6.6% of the total retail turnover, it added.

Including services such as tickets and travel, Spain ranks third in the European Union for online trade, with e-commerce representing more than 6% of the country’s GDP.