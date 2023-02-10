52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Spanish Grocery Sales Surpass €100bn Mark For First Time

By Branislav Pekic
Spanish consumers spent a record €105 billion when grocery shopping in 2022, 9.1% more than the previous year, new data has shown.

This increase in spending was mainly due to rampant inflation that hiked the price of all basic everyday goods by 9.9%, the highest increase in 20 years, according to data from the Nielsen IQ consultancy, which was reported by Spanish daily El Pais.

Retailers Gaining Share

Mercadona (27.4%, up 50 basis points), Carrefour (7.6%, up 40 basis points) and Lidl (6.1%, up 20 basis points) gained the most market share during the year, thanks in part to a significant offer of private label products.

The remaining 60% is mainly divided between five other chains and the regional supermarkets integrated in the Ifa and Euromadi groups.

Promotional campaigns, which are a decisive factor for many Spanish customers, fell by half a percentage point last year, with 16.2% of products sold on promotion.

The rising cost of the shopping basket has led to a decline in demand for fresh products, with prices in this segment increasing by 10.3% in 2022.

The most affected category as a result of price increases has been fish and seafood, which saw sales volumes fall by 9.1%, followed by fruit (-5.5%), vegetables (-3%) and meat (-0.9%).

However despite price increases, consumption of bread was up by 6.2%, as were eggs (+2.5%).

The online channel, which made significant gains during the pandemic, declined slightly, accounting for 2.5% of sales, a tenth less than in 2021.

Portugal Retail Sales

In neighbouring Portugal, food retail sales grew by 9.6% in 2022 to €11.8 billion in 2022, according to NielsenIQ Scantrends data reported by Dinheiro Vivo.

Hard discounters, such as Aldi, Lidl or Mercadona, grew the most (+11%), compared to 9.3% growth for hypermarkets and 9.5% for small supermarkets.

Private label brands recorded a sales increase of 18.3%, while manufacturer brands grew by 4.5%.

Article by Branislav Pekic.

ESM
ESM
ESM

