Spanish Retailer Caprabo Announces 2021-2025 Strategic Plan

Spanish retailer Caprabo has announced details of its new five-year strategic plan, which will see it invest €100 million in the development of its network.

The plan has already seen Caprabo invest in ''transforming' its logistics structure, which was completed in the past year, while it also plans to upgrade its supermarket estate, broaden its offering, develop online sales through its Caprabocasa platform, and unveil a number of new openings in Catalonia, its core market.

'Transformation And Growth'

“Caprabo is in a new stage of transformation and growth, with the entry of a new shareholder," commented Javier Amezaga, chairman of the board of directors at Caprabo's owner , Eroski.

"This allows us to reinforce investments and the Caprabo brand. [...] It also represents an important boost for the strategic plans of Caprabo, one of the main Catalan brands ”

The group made the announcement at its new fresh produce facility in El Prat de Llobregat, Barcelona, which was recently completed following a €26 million investment, along with the modernisation of its facility in Abrera, also in Barcelona.

Caprabo chief executive Edorta Juaristi said that the planned 2021-2025 strategy "is one of the largest that Caprabo has announced in recent years, and will involve improving store service, efficiency and the quality of our customers' shopping experience".

Supermarket Upgrade

It plans to have completed a planned upgrade of its supermarket estate by 2023, earmarking approximately €60 million for this purpose.

Caprabo plans to end 2021 with 14 new openings – ahead of expectations – following a total investment of around €6 million. Between now and 2025, all new openings will be located in Catalonia, where it plans to open approximately 80 new stores. It previously pledged to increase the amount of products it sources locally.

Its Caprabocasa online platform currently boasts around 12,000 SKUs, with 22% of purchases made through the Caprabocasa app.

