Spanish Retailer Grupo MAS Expands Alliance With Glovo To Cádiz

Spain's Grupo MAS has extended its collaboration with Glovo to offer online deliveries from Supermercados MAS in Cádiz.

Shoppers in the city of Cádiz will be able to choose from approximately 8,000 SKUs offered by Supermercados MAS on the retailer's app and avail of 30-minute delivery services, the company added.

The collaboration with Glovo is part of Grupo MAS' e-commerce and digitalisation strategy.

Supermercados MAS has online preparation platforms in all the provinces where it has a physical shop.

The retailer offers a click-and-collect online order service with three temperature lockers and free collection within one hour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The retailer seeks to offer a convenient and swift shopping options to its customers, with a special focus on the coastal areas of Cádiz, Huelva and Malaga.

The company aims to strengthen its presence in these destinations as these areas in Andalusia see a record number of tourists.

How It Works

Shoppers are required to download the Glovo app, and log in after creating an account.

The app features a 'Supermarkets' option, where shoppers can opt for the Supermercados MAS online shop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Users can then select products they wish to purchase and confirm the order after finishing.

The retailer prepares the order, and the delivery driver who accepts the order goes to the shop to pick it up.

Orders are delivered to shoppers at a location of their choice in the city in an average of 30 minutes.

Grupo MAS is a family company in the food distribution sector with a commercial network of more than 160 outlets in Andalusia and Extremadura.